Attackers storm Afghan VP candidate’s office; two killed

KABUL (TOLO News): The office of the second vice presidential candidate for President Ghani’s election campaign in Kabul’s police district 4 (PD4) in Shaheed Circle came under attack by at least four attackers at around 4:40 pm on Sunday evening.

The attack started with a car bombing followed by gunbattle by four attackers, the Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi confirmed.

The attackers targeted the Green Trend office, a political movement run by former NDS chief and vice-presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh.

Rahimi said that Mr. Saleh was “evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location.”

He said that while the gunbattle was still ongoing, the first and second floors of the building had been cleared by security forces.

At least 40 people who were stuck inside the building were rescued during the clearance operation, Rahimi said.

He said two attackers were still inside and that two gunmen had been killed in the shootout.

Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, said that at least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack on Green Trend office in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani also tweeted that Saleh was unharmed in the “complex attack” targeting the Green Trend party headquarters.

The blast was large enough to be heard throughout the capital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.