Attacks decreases in Afghanistan: Report

KABUL (Ariana News): Attacks by armed opposition groups and Daesh have decreased in Afghanistan, the United Nations Secretary-General said in a new report released.

Between 1 August and 7 November, the United Nations recorded 8 ISIL-K (Daesh) attacks in three provinces, compared with 27 attacks in six provinces during the same period in 2022, the report said.

The United Nations recorded 1,414 security-related incidents, a 2 percent increase from the 1,384 incidents recorded during the same period in 2022. Armed clashes decreased by 41 percent, from 104 to 61 incidents; detonations from improvised explosive devices by 72 percent, from 65 to 18.

Referring to the economy, the report said that the economic situation remained uncertain and fragile and the trade deficit is increasing due to rising imports.

The UN said that it has transferred $3.23 billion between 1 December 2021 and 15 October 2023 ($1.4 billion since January 2023), and the cash continued to indirectly support the stabilization of the Afghan currency.

According to the report, the return of so many people in such a short period of time is imposing a severe strain on the country’s economy and social fabric.

On girls’ education, the UN Secretary-General said that while girls and young women are reportedly able to access all-female madrasas, UNAMA has been unable to verify the number of girls studying in these institutions or the quality of the education provided, particularly with regard to whether it includes modern subjects and leads to the same opportunities as those provided to boys.