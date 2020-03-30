Attacks in Takhar, Zabul kill 19 ANDSF

KABUL (TOLO News): Amid increasing violence in recent days across almost half of Afghanistan – 15 provinces–officials and other sources on Monday reported the latest attacks in two provinces, Takhar in the northeast and Zabul in the south, which caused casualties among Afghan forces.

Sources said that at least 13 security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in Khwaja Ghar district in Takhar on Sunday evening.

The attack was carried out on the residence of acting police chief of Khwaja Ghar district, according to sources, who said the police commander has sustained injuries in the attack.

Local officials have not commented on this incident.

Meanwhile, at least six security soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in southern Zabul province on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Taliban attacked security forces in Arghandab district, the statement said, adding that “the Taliban were pushed back by security forces but unfortunately six soldiers” were killed.

But a security source in Zabul said that at least “nine soldiers” were killed in an “insider attack” in Arghandab and the attacker joined the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.