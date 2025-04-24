Attari-Wagah border closure hits Afghanistan-India trade hard

KABUL (TOLONews): The Attari–Wagah route, one of Afghanistan’s shortest and cheapest transit paths for trade with India via Pakistan, has been closed due to security tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

This situation has also posed a serious challenge to Afghanistan’s trade with India.

Meanwhile, Afghan traders and economic institutions have warned about the continuation of this situation and its potential damages.

Omid Haidari, an Afghan trader, said: “Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan have close economic relations, and we respectfully urge the leadership of India and Pakistan to resolve this matter peacefully. We hope the problem currently affecting exporters, including agricultural products, will be resolved soon.”

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment stated that Afghanistan conducts about $500 million in annual trade with India via the Wagah route. According to the chamber officials, the continued closure of this route could significantly reduce trade volume between the two countries.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “We have suffered significantly, especially with Afghan dried fruits. Currently, the ports are closed, and the problems are considerable.

It is now the season for dried fruits, and in two months, the season for fresh fruits will arrive. We hope the issue is resolved by then. Unfortunately, our trade with India through this route has been completely halted.” Most of Afghanistan’s dried fruits are exported to India via this route.

The Dried Fruit Exporters’ Union says alternative export routes come with significant difficulties. Khalid Rahmani, spokesperson for the Kabul Dried Fruit Exporters’ Union, stated: “Unfortunately, due to the lack of essential infrastructure and logistics at Chabahar port, exporters cannot make effective use of this port.”

It is worth noting that following the armed attack on tourists on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in at least 26 dead and 17 injured, India and Pakistan closed the Atari–Wagah border.