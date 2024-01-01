Attempts to weaken army akin to undermine Pakistan: COAS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir stated that weakening Pakistan’s military would be akin to weakening the country, pledging that the military will not allow let its sacrifices to go in vain.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, Army Chief General Asim Munir delivered a powerful address at the Independence Day Parade, emphasizing the inseparable link between the strength of Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation’s stability.

In his speech, General Asim Munir touched on the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism, specifically mentioning the resurgence of Fitna-ul-Khawarij, a term used to describe extremist ideologies that threaten the state.

He asserted that adherence to the Shariat (Islamic law) and loyalty to Pakistan are fundamental to the nation’s identity, and expressed confidence that no negative force could undermine the deep bond of trust and love between the military and the people.

General Munir highlighted the rapid global and regional changes, stressing that despite these shifts, Pakistan has maintained a significant and principled stance on the world stage.

He credited this to Pakistan’s consistent policies rooted in pacifism and principles, which have earned the country a respected position internationally.

The Army Chief also praised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), acknowledging their unwavering support for law enforcement agencies in the fight against disruptive forces.

He noted that the entire nation owes a debt of gratitude to these brave individuals who stand firm against those who seek to destabilize the country.

Turning his attention to Balochistan, General Munir lauded the province’s courageous and patriotic citizens, reaffirming Balochistan’s key role in ensuring Pakistan’s integrity and prosperity.

General Munir expressed a desire for strong and positive relations with the Afghanistan, urging that the focus should remain on fostering goodwill and cooperation rather than allowing extremist elements to disrupt these longstanding ties.

The Army Chief also underscored Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir, reminding the nation of the ongoing human rights violations and atrocities committed against Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for the Kashmiri cause on every international platform.

In addition to the Kashmir issue, General Munir condemned the actions of Israel in Gaza, calling the violations of international and humanitarian laws a stain on the global conscience.

He praised Pakistan’s consistent efforts to raise its voice for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian conflict and its humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

General Asim Munir assured the nation, particularly the people of KP that the fight against terrorism and corruption is ongoing and that victory is in sight.

He urged the nation to remember these struggles and stand united in the face of adversity.

courtesy : ary news