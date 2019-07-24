Attock: Four killed in exchange of fire

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: At least four persons including two officials of the Punjab Revenue Authority, were killed during an exchange of fire between two groups, in the jurisdiction of the Bahtar police station of Attock district.

According to details, a man, identified as Amjad, blamed his maternal uncle Noor for occupying six acres of land he inherited.

He took the matter to court and the court sent government officers of the Punjab Revenue Authority to inspect the land.

Amjad and Noor were present at the scene with their groups. A fight broke out between the men and they opened fire. Two officers, and Amjad and Noor died on spot.

The police arrived on scene and sent the bodies to a hospital.