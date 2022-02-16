Attorney General desires to meet Nawaz Sharif’s physician

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Dr David Lawrence, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician in London, seeking examination of his current medical record.

In a letter, the AGP said that the doctors nominated by the government intended to meet him to confirm the PML-N supremo’s health condition. The letter further stated that the meeting with Pakistan doctors should be scheduled between February 22 and March 13. The letter also asked Dr Lawrence to confirm to the AGP office or the Pakistan High Commission in London about his response to the letter. The development comes days after a special medical board of the Punjab government dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical report as “incomplete”.

The nine-member board formed by the provincial government to examine the PML-N supremo’s medical record termed the medical report that has lately been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) incomplete. The report is based on the doctor’s observation and contains no record of Sharif’s health condition, the sources quoted the board as saying. No report of any credible lab or health facility is available on record to substantiate what Dr Fayaz Shawl stated about the former premier’s health. Sharif’s fresh report was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Jan 28. According to the report, the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling back to the country.