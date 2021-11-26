Attractive maneuver. If tomorrow is a war with Ukraine

Alexander Baunov

Western warnings against Russia are directed in the event of its invasion of Ukraine. But even retaliation would be such an invasion. Moreover, in the turmoil of the renewed conflict, it will be unclear who started first and who is heading where, and the count will go on for hours.

Guarantee letters

This spring, the concentration of Russian troops and exercises near the Ukrainian borders ended in a series of contacts between the new American president and the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and then the summer summit of Putin and Biden. Then the aggravation was explained by the desire of the parties to rigidly put the Donbass conflict on the agenda of the new American president, to prevent the alleged reckless actions of the enemy when changing the global sentry, to draw his attention to oneself and to strike up or even impose a conversation about the most important – after all, there is nothing more important than peace.

The current exacerbation is similar to the spring exacerbation, but is accompanied by a number of new circumstances, some of which are extraordinary. Never before, with the exception of revolutionary times that the current regime does not like, has the Russian Foreign Ministry published documents from secret correspondence – not only its own, but also letters from its partners. On the contrary, Russian diplomacy strongly condemned such leaks. The reason for this voluntary Wikileaks breaking a century-old taboo must be more serious than a lack of progress in the negotiations. Such a publication must be agreed at the very top and at the same time may be the answer to this very top: we are trying, but, God knows, we are not to blame.

Following this, Vladimir Putin at the Foreign Ministry collegium demanded for Russia “serious, long-term security guarantees in this [Ukrainian] direction,” because “Russia cannot exist and constantly think about what might happen there tomorrow.”

What the exact guarantees mean has not yet been explained, but it can be assumed that before the likely new summit of Biden and Putin in Moscow they want to hear, or even better read, what the US President promised at the virtual meeting of Xi Jinping – not to enter into open conflict with China and not trying to change the Chinese political system. Such guarantees would be a valuable asset for Putin both ahead of 2024, whatever form it takes, and in connection with the more aggressive foreign policy of Russia, which is facing the expected opposition. However, instead of refusing to change Russia from the outside, Putin receives a bill from a group of congressmen, which declares Putin illegitimate by default if he attempts to be re-elected in 2024, and instead of abandoning the conflict – Western exercises and warships near their own borders in the Ukrainian direction.

It seems that Russia – unlike China – lacks the weight to receive the promises that one superpower makes to another. As a recent second superpower for Russia, this should be especially unpleasant. The confrontation in eastern Ukraine – the only smoldering conflict in Europe, the main theater of both world wars -, if used skillfully, can add to it the missing weight.

The West is now faced with an unpleasant choice for itself – to raise the status of Russia, thus rewarding the dangerous exploitation of the smoldering conflict, or to refuse to make promises pleasing to Moscow, thus conserving the conflict in a heated state. On this occasion, controversy has already erupted in the Western press, and – and this is not always the case – the argument “to achieve peace is more important than defeating Putin” is heard no worse than the opposite. The West’s risk is that the guarantees given to Russia will not necessarily solve the problem, because, in addition to relations between them, there is also Russian-Ukrainian relations and war parties in both countries. But in its Ukrainian policy, the West is faced with a similar problem: how to follow the narrow path between supporting the country of Ukraine and encouraging a military party in it – and how to achieve

Hold Russia

The extraordinary gestures of Russia, which published secret documents and demanded guarantees through the mouth of its own president, may have two interpretations, depending on the orientation of the beholder in the intellectual space. It can be assumed that Russia has information that Kiev is seriously discussing a military solution to the problem of separatists in Donbass. Or it is possible that Russia itself is preparing for a military operation in the east of Ukraine and with loud statements in advance disclaims responsibility for future actions: we said, we warned, we called.

The problem here is that the first scenario “Ukraine returns Donbass by force”, if implemented, will instantly develop into the second – “Russia invades Ukraine”, and Western journalists and politicians will not have enough time to decide who started first. Not to mention the fact that they will not have sufficient motivation for this: when Russian troops move through Ukrainian territory, the only task will be to stop their movement, and not look for the culprit. It is impossible to imagine a Western politician who, at this moment, will take on even the slightest risk of blaming Ukraine and thus justifying the movement of Russian troops. This means that if the conflict resumes, Russia’s deterrence and punishment will take effect automatically. After all, the main culprit of the conflict has already been identified,

Azerbaijan has just launched a large-scale military operation, which violated the peace agreements a quarter-century ago with many participants and lasted forty days, and nothing happened to him for it – neither sanctions, nor the use of retaliatory force, nor even a noticeable condemnation, because he acted on his internationally recognized territory, this was even stated by the formal ally of Armenia, which suffered as a result. If Ukraine suddenly decided to do something like that, one would expect from many, including part of Russian society, a similar reaction: yes, the violation of agreements six years ago is bad, but they still did not work, Russia and the separatists did not fulfill them, but in In principle, the agreements were bad and impracticable, and the threat was real.

If Kiev succeeded, certain diplomatic reproaches would follow, but within the framework of the understanding that Ukraine acted on its internationally recognized territory, resolving the conflict, where it is the injured party. The Croatian scenario – Operation Tempest to liquidate the Serbian Krajina – was regularly contrasted by Ukrainian patriots in conversations for internal use with the defeatist Minsk agreements, and now the Croatian scenario is supplemented by a more native Azeri one. The purchase of Turkish drones, which became famous in Karabakh, and the combat use of one of them is the first sketch on the margins of its Ukrainian version, so far it is rather a hint that there is, in principle, not against it, than a sign of final determination.

The only real obstacle is Russia. It is desirable for Kiev to create a situation in which Russia would refrain from interfering. Ukraine itself is unable to achieve this, but it is possible to consolidate a critical mass of tough warnings from the Western powers to Russia, which, together with promises of concrete sanctions and a demonstration of a Western military presence, will raise the price of intervention in Moscow’s eyes to excessively high. Such that it would be easier for Moscow to evacuate its own people and, in order to save face, agree to some kind of symbolic implementation of the Minsk agreements in the form of conditional decentralization or temporary exceptions on the language issue.

This is what, from the point of view of a part of the Russian establishment, the West is now doing: it is trying – if something happens – to keep Russia from a military response.

Fought to distinguish

Western warnings against Russia are directed in the event of its invasion of Ukraine. But even retaliation would be such an invasion. As we remember, there are no Russian troops officially on the territory of the separatist republics. However, the troops of the DPR and LPR will not be able to repel the offensive of the Ukrainian army, even taking into account Russian weapons, advisers and the vague support that they have in place. Today we are talking – and this is emphasized by military analysts – about a completely different Ukrainian army: better armed, motivated, with combat experience.

In addition, the previous psychological barriers have been removed over the years. In the spring and summer of 2014, the career Ukrainian military had difficulty raising weapons against their former classmates at schools and fellow soldiers at their former duty stations. The contact between the two national armies had features of civil confrontation. In order to get out of this historical and psychological, and not just diplomatic, trap, the governments of both states at that moment had to hastily invent volunteer units and staff them with dubious contingents. The position of the Ukrainian army was also complicated by the fact that the degree of legitimacy and durability of the new Kiev government did not immediately become clear.

Now Ukraine no longer needs to fight with the help of volunteer battalions, and Russia is not a fact that it will be able to stop the strengthened Ukrainian army with the help of volunteers and vacationers. However, the crossing of the official Ukrainian border by regular units of the Russian army will be the open entry of Russian troops into the internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.

Of course, if Kiev launches a military operation, Moscow will have certain moral rights to stop it by force, but this raises a second problem. In the turmoil of renewed conflict, it will be unclear for a while who started first and who is heading where. The count will go on for hours, and during these hours there will be no independent journalists or foreign observers in the right place, and it will not be easy and longer to determine the proportionality of the use of force in response to force – and where exactly this is the answer, and where one’s own actions are.

It seems impossible to get confused. But this is if we imagine the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a methodical reconquest of Donbass with street battles in cities of hundreds and millions – something like the assault on Tskhinvali multiplied by ten. In fact, the only real plan may be to quickly reach the Russian-Ukrainian border at the maximum number of sections, bypassing settlements. Almost everywhere from the contact line to it is no more than a few tens of kilometers, and in case of success it will be a matter of hours to reach it. After that, to reverse the situation, Russian forces will have to cross Ukraine’s internationally recognized border, which is partially under its control.

The promises of the West to react as harshly as possible to the Russian aggression against Ukraine are especially important during these few hours and days, after which the world community will deal with new facts on the ground. Moreover, Russia, in the perception of the outside world, will remain the main culprit in the conflict on Ukrainian territory, which bears the main responsibility for what is happening.

Even such a sign of defining an aggressor as the concentration of troops may not work here. Kiev keeps enough forces at the contact line to carry out its tasks, provided that Russia does not interfere or delay, and Moscow has to concentrate its forces relatively close to the Ukrainian border, but still much further from the withdrawal line of the sides in Donbass.

In contrast to the Azerbaijani scenario, Kiev will have to reclaim not half-empty, but densely populated territories, and the humanitarian picture of such actions is terrible. A quick exit to the border past the big cities would remove most of the problem. And the sluggish reaction of the Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine to the linguistic and educational laws of recent times, as well as the weak response to an attempt to urge citizens to resist the new Kiev government six years ago, suggest that the majority of the population of the present people’s republics will be rather passive about the restoration of control from Kiev. …

Ossetian script. Worse than NATO

In Kiev, they regularly talk to each other on the topic “what if by force”. The aggravated reaction in Moscow can be explained by some kind of intelligence information, and these agents always strive to increase their importance with messages of extreme importance. True, it happened that yesterday’s skepticism about them was followed by belated repentance, which, apparently, they want to avoid. But the same acuteness of Moscow’s actions for others means that it is preparing itself to start first and shifts responsibility in advance.

At the same time, if Ukraine is not without pleasure talking about the Azerbaijani scenario, in Moscow, including the most official lips, they remember the Ossetian. The Ossetian scenario is nothing more than a version of the Croatian and Azerbaijani scenarios that was unsuccessful for one of the parties. What made it unsuccessful was the intervention of Russia, which in 2008 ignored the risks of a military response. But, despite the fact that Georgia’s proactive role in the events of the six-day war in South Ossetia is now much clearer (see Wikileaks and Tagliavini’s report), they are still widely interpreted as Russian aggression and Russian occupation, since the events took place on the internationally recognized territory of Georgia. albeit in the zone of one of the two frozen conflicts. At the same time, Russia at the same time changed the status quo in the zone of the Abkhaz conflict.

In a situation where the parties suspect each other of the worst intentions, and the account at the beginning of hostilities goes on for hours, the Ossetian scenario may start by itself. A clash on the dividing line, which goes beyond routine skirmishes, may give rise to an answer “like in Ossetia” – without waiting for the worst, and if desired, such an event is not difficult to create. As in Kiev, supporters of the Azerbaijani scenario abound, so in Moscow there are many supporters of the Ossetian one, which is more ethical and legitimate than a direct invasion.

If the West sees any events in Donbass in the broader context of Russia’s attempt on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and even the restoration of the Russian Empire, many in Moscow view them in their own big frame – the attempts of the Kiev authorities on the integrity of the Russian people. The Ossetian scenario would help solve the problem of erasing Russians living on their own land from the map. Some of the highest Russian leaders regard this problem as a zone of their historical responsibility.

Vladimir Putin himself, in the conclusion of his recent, rather textbook, factual article on Ukrainian history, turned to suddenly harsh language about the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of Russians, tantamount to genocide. With such a view of things, it is unlikely that he will comfortably leave his post and resign from his historical mission, without trying in any way to stop such an unfavorable development of events. What will the descendants say? Ukraine was offered a good option in the form of the Minsk agreements and voluntary federalization, the West – in the form of Ukrainian neutrality, but a set of bad ones remains in reserve.

Moreover, Russia is discovering an option that can be conditionally called “worse than NATO.” For three decades, the main fear of the Russian leadership has been Ukraine’s (and Belarus’s) joining NATO and the relocation of Western military infrastructure to Russian borders. But it turns out that this infrastructure can move forward without any NATO in worse and less predictable ways. Taken apart from any blocs and an offended country that builds its identity on the denial of everything Russian, it is much easier to turn into a fortified area on the border with Russia than a country bound by NATO procedures. Having no bloc guarantees of security, it will be ready at the first word to accept foreign aircraft, ships and troops and arm its own army, which is fearfully rushing into battle.

The danger of coexistence with such a fortified area turns out to be more real, more long-term and less predictable than the threats controlled within the framework of NATO procedures from Brussels and Washington, which require negotiations and consensus. Russia’s military preparations, the publication of secret correspondence and Putin’s demand for guarantees in the southwestern direction mean that Moscow has realized this fact, does not want to put up with it, but does not yet understand how to deal with it.

In the meantime, Moscow and Kiev can raise their own importance, showing how with restrained and responsible behavior they save the world from the danger of a global conflict, into which the opposite side is ready to plunge it.

