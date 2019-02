KABUL (TOLOnews): Dr. Sharif Fayez, former minister of education and founder of American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) passed away aged 73 years old.

He was minister of higher education from 2001 to 2007.

He was known as one of academic figures in the country who founded one of the best higher education institutions in the country – the American University of Afghanistan.

He was born in 1946 in Herat province of Afghanistan.

He served as head of the AUAF for its first two years, 2004-2006.