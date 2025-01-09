Audio leak case: Court upholds non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court Islamabad upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

During the hearing, the court cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of co-accused Asad Farooq after his appearance in court.

Neither Gandapur nor his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants for the chief minister and adjourned further proceedings in the audio leak case until January 25.