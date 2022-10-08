Audio leaks exposed real face of Imran

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the recent audio leaks had exposed real face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who had admitted buying five votes. Talking to the media after appearing before a special court here, he questioned whether there could be a bigger crime than purchasing five votes by a sitting prime minister.

He asked the PTI chief to tell the nation how he got the money for horse trading. “Tell the nation how many billions you spent on it , how you got the money and wasted them on buying these votes”, he added.

The prime minister said that Imran Khan had been calling horse-trading ‘shirk’ (polytheism) but audio leaks had revealed that he was also involved in it. Imran Khan kept using the name of the state of Medina, but look at his works, he added. He said that Imran Khan claimed to have built many hospitals and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but all these statements were false. “I have never seen such a deceitful person in my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also chaired an important meeting on the package for farmers and directed that the issues of the farmers should be resolved on priority basis. It was decided in the meeting that the issue of wheat support price will be brought under discussion in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee and federal cabinet.

He also directed the preparation of a subsidy package for increase in production of seed for cooking oil. It was also decided to set up a high-level committee to follow up on the expected decisions regarding the farmers package. He also ordered the preparation of a subsidy package in consultation with the provinces for resolving issues of farmers regarding prices of fertilizers and electricity.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema and officials concerned attended the meeting. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah took part in the meeting through a video link.

Pakistan welcomes UNGA’s resolution over reconstruction efforts: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution, supporting its reconstruction efforts. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister stressed that the world should respond vigorously to the UN revised aid appeal and provide access to climate finance and debt relief to Pakistan.

These actions were critical at this stage, he added. “Pakistan welcomes the adoption of a resolution by UN General Assembly to support its reconstruction efforts. The world should respond vigorously to the UN revised aid appeal & provide access to climate finance & debt relief to Pakistan.

These actions are critical at this stage,” he posted a tweet. The UNGA has adopted by consensus a resolution entitled “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Pakistan, and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods”. The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and cosponsored by 151 countries – over two-thirds of UN membership – from all regions, to demonstrate solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods.