Audit reveals disappearance of 80 govt vehicles from KP livestock department

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : An audit report has blown the lid off a major scandal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Livestock Department, revealing that 80 government vehicles have mysteriously gone missing.

According to official sources and audit documents, the Livestock Department failed to provide records for 80 vehicles during the audit process.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department confirmed that over 80 vehicles are still registered under the name of the Director General (DG) Livestock – but none of them could be found in any office or field location.

The audit report not only raises red flags about the missing vehicles but also casts serious doubts on the department’s transparency.

It recommends tracing the whereabouts of the missing government vehicles as soon as possible.

Sources say that more than 200 vehicles were purchased for various livestock projects between 2007 and 2021. But now, a big chunk of those seem to have vanished into thin air.

In response to the scandal, KP’s Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakim, stated that he has issued strict orders to gather all departmental vehicles.

He also confirmed that the Secretary of Livestock has sent official letters to all relevant departments to recover the missing vehicles.