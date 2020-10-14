Augumented Reality is the new normal of Apple devices

Monitoring Report

With the iPhone 12 unveiled yesterday, Apple made some big tech bets that should boost demand for 5G networks, as well as help spur developers looking to create more advanced augmented reality applications, Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried writes from S.F.

Why it matters: Many tech advances start out as chicken-and-egg problems, with developers waiting for a market to emerge while consumers don’t yet see the value. Apple has the rare ability to push past that block.

Apple introduced four models of the iPhone 12 that support for a wide range of 5G networks. The two Pro models add not only a zoom lens, but also a LiDAR sensor for depth sensing and advanced augmented reality capabilities.

That could be a large enough market to start attracting app developers to take advantage of the technology — by offering more complex image layers or more precise map locations for AR apps, which place digital information over real-world images.

Courtesy: Axios