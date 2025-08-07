August 14 celebrations: KP announces free museum entry

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Tourism and Culture has announced free entry to all archaeological sites and museums across the province until August 14, sparking a surge in tourist numbers at these heritage spots.

Following the announcement, visitors have been flocking to explore the province’s cultural treasures, including the world-famous Peshawar Museum, renowned for its Gandhara sculptures, coins, and antiquities housed in the historic Grand Victoria Memorial Hall.

Other notable destinations include the Dir Museum, also known as Chakdara Museum, which features a remarkable collection of Gandharan art, alongside numerous other museums and archaeological sites.

According to the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to 15 museums and major heritage locations, each playing a vital role in preserving the region’s rich history and showcasing its cultural legacy.

The free entry initiative aims to encourage the public to connect with their heritage in the run-up to Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.