AUKUS, another NATO in making

According to the media, the leaders of the AUKUS alliance including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and United States President Joseph R. Biden jointly assessed the progress under the trilateral partnership commonly known as AUKUS.

In their joint statement, the three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The leaders of the three nations expressed their satisfaction over the progress in their trilateral program for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. According to them, three states are fully committed to establishing a robust approach to sharing naval propulsion technology with Australia that strengthens the global non-proliferation regime.

The trio allies Australia, the UK, and the US had formed an alliance last year to pave the path to harness Australia with nuclear-powered conventional submarines in a bid to deter the growing Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific region. Although, the IAEA had always discouraged non-nuclear weapons states (NNWS) from maintaining nuclear-powered submarines because withdrawal from the safeguard of nuclear material for use in the naval reactors increases the potential risk of diversion of fissile material toward use at other facilities/ projects. However, IAEA and Grossi’s aides did not object to the move of the United States and its allies to armed Australia with Nuclear powered submarines that violates IAEA’s non-proliferation regimes. Currently, the United States and its allies are heading toward trilateral cooperation on hypersonic and counter-hypersonic, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as expanding information sharing and deepening cooperation on defense innovation. Although, the group of three had been portraying that the purpose of the formation of AUKUS is to boost Australia’s Naval capabilities against the looming threat of Chinese sea-based Nukes in the Indo-Pacific region, however, the current developments are clearly indicative of the fact that America wants to transform Australia into a mini superpower that can challenge Chinese influence in the region. Hence, the provision of American nuclear warheads is not an issue after the construction of essential infrastructure because America Nukes are available to all US allies on loan card.