Aurangzeb chairs meeting on implementation of National Tariff Policy

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the National Tariff Policy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan; Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik; Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries, divisions and organizations, said a news release..

At the outset, the minister underscored the significance of sustained tariff reform as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s trade policy. He highlighted that the National Tariff Policy represents a five-year roadmap toward liberalizing trade, fostering export-led growth, and enhancing industrial competitiveness.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that the steering committee, constituted by the Prime Minister, has been entrusted with the critical task of continuously monitoring implementation progress, state of forex reserves, and guiding the transition of domestic industry during this period of reform.

During the meeting, the National Tariff Commission (NTC), operating under the Ministry of Commerce, delivered a detailed presentation on its mandate, core functions, and recent performance.

The commission outlined its pivotal role in safeguarding domestic industry through rational tariff structuring and trade remedy actions against unfair trade practices, including dumping, subsidized imports, and harmful import surges.

Participants were also apprised of the NTC’s ongoing efforts to bolster institutional capacity. These include organizational reforms, targeted technical training, automation of internal processes, the proposed establishment of a dedicated facilitation centre for exporters, and initiatives to enhance legal and analytical capabilities to strengthen service delivery.

The minister acknowledged the valuable contributions of the NTC and urged the Commission to maintain its focus on ensuring a level playing field for local producers.

He extended support for addressing the commission’s resource challenges and emphasized the importance of reinforcing Pakistan’s anti-dumping framework.

However, he advised that rather than expanding in size, the NTC should strive to become a lean, responsive, and fit-for-purpose organization aligned with international best practices and compliant with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve among participants to continue working in close coordination for the successful implementation of the National Tariff Policy, thereby reinforcing Pakistan’s trade competitiveness and industrial development.