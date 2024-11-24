Aurangzeb for calls unity on environment, economy charters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said the government is committed to building on the hard-earned macro-stability to further strengthen economy of the country.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the government’s prudent economic policies have resulted in a reduction of inflation from 38 percent to just seven percent and the policy rate from 22 percent to 15 percent, while foreign exchange reserves have surged from two weeks of import cover to 2.5 months of import cover.

The Minister said the international community, financial institutions, and rating agencies have commended the government’s efforts in leading the country’s economy from deficits to surpluses.

Talking about the recent visit of the IMF delegation to Pakistan, he said it is an ongoing dialogue process, and discussions were held on energy and SOE reforms, the privatization agenda, and public finance.

He said such interactions and discussions are vital for mutual credibility and trust.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said we have shared with the IMF our commitment towards the rightsizing of the Federal Government.

Regarding revenue and taxation, he said the government is firm on compliance and enforcement and every sector will have to play its due role in this regard.

The Finance Minister also requested all the political parties, media, and other stakeholders to join hands for charters on the environment and economy to ensure a safe and healthy future for the coming generations.