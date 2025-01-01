Aurangzeb leaves for KSA to attend “AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies”

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday to participate in the two-day inaugural high-level annual “AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies,” starting on February 16.

Accompanied by Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms, he is attending the conference at the special invitation of his Saudi counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The event is being held in the historic AlUla city of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance.

The nine-session conference would be attended by 200 participants and 36 speakers from 48 countries.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb’s special participation is in recognition of the policy measures that have led to stability and positive changes in Pakistan’s economy, despite the uncertain and unstable regional and global environment in recent times.

He is scheduled to participate in a high-level panel discussion, moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, on the topic of “The Path to Emerging Markets.” Finance Ministers from Egypt, Brazil and Turkiye would also take part in the discussion.

The conference is set to become an annual feature in Saudi Arabia, aimed at building a strong and sustainable global economy based on the understanding insights of emerging markets and developing economies.

The inaugural conference would bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers, academic institutions, experts from international organizations, and representatives from the private sector.

The event would focus on the theme of building resilience in a changing world by emerging markets and developing economies, in order to address global economic challenges and risks.

The conference comes at a time when the world is grappling with deep and persistent economic shocks, trade tensions, geopolitics and tight financial conditions.

It would provide a unique platform for world leaders to discuss and analyze domestic, regional, and global economic conditions, as well as exchange ideas on solutions to global challenges.