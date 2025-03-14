Aurangzeb vows to support EU businesses in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed government’s commitment to supporting EU businesses in Pakistan and facilitating their operations, including ensuring the timely repatriation of dividends and profits.

Talking to Ambassador of the European Union Dr Riina Kionka in Islamabad, he expressed appreciation for the EU’s support for Pakistan, particularly the importance of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) facility. He highlighted that GSP Plus has been a critical enabler of Pakistan’s efforts to drive export-led growth.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing the economic and trade ties between Pakistan and the European Union, and to creating a thriving and mutually beneficial business environment for both sides.

Dr Kionka emphasized that European companies are increasingly viewing Pakistan as a hub for potential business opportunities.