Aurangzeb welcomes findings of IPSOS survey

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday welcomed the findings of the IPSOS Consumer Confidence Survey for the second quarter of 2025, calling it a strong affirmation of the improving economic outlook and public sentiment across Pakistan.

The survey reveals a significant surge in consumer confidence, with 42 percent of Pakistanis now believing the country is heading in the right direction, the highest level recorded in six years, said a news release.

Perceptions of the economy being strong have also reached their most favorable levels since August 2019.

Notably, optimism has overtaken pessimism for the first time since consumer confidence tracking began, marking a key psychological shift among the population.

The minister noted that this encouraging data reflected the success of the government’s disciplined and targeted macroeconomic strategy implemented over the last 14 months. The stabilization of key economic indicators, including the containment of inflation, strengthening of the exchange rate, rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves, and improved fiscal discipline has created a foundation for renewed public trust and economic recovery, he added.

He highlighted that consumer confidence in making major purchases and investments has doubled compared to the same period last year, indicating that households are beginning to feel more secure in their financial prospects.

Similarly, confidence in job security is now at its highest since 2019, a sign that labor market conditions are gradually stabilizing in response to pro-growth policies and reforms, the federal minister said.

The minister further pointed out that this upswing in confidence spans across urban and rural areas, and is particularly evident among youth and women-demonstrating the broad-based nature of the economic turnaround.

He linked this optimism to sustained government efforts to create an enabling environment for private sector growth, boost exports, enhance social protection, and encourage financial inclusion.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed that the government remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, accelerating structural reforms, and ensuring that economic growth translates into real and inclusive progress for all citizens.

The findings of the IPSOS survey, he said, are a timely validation of Pakistan’s economic direction and a clear signal that the country is on a steady path toward recovery and resilience.