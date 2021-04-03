Austin announce nominations for Under Secretaries

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Saturday announced the nominations for important positions of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and also for the position of Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller).

According to the official statement of Defense Department, Austin stated that “I am delighted by the President’s decision to nominate Ron Moultrie, Michael Brown, and Mike McCord to serve as Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Susta-inment, and Under Secre-tary of Defense (Comptr-oller), respectively”.

He further remarked that, each of these individuals is talented, experienced and highly qualified for the critical national security roles they will, if confirmed, undertake on behalf of the Department.

Their deep experience in national security will prove essential in guiding our efforts to defend this nation and secure our interests around the world, Secretary Defense underlined.

I thank them for being willing to serve the country again, and I look forward to working with the Senate for their speedy confirmation, Austin commented.