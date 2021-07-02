Austin announces General Officer nominations

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced on Friday that the president has made the following nominations:

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and assignment as deputy commandant for programs and resources, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps. Mahoney is currently serving as commanding general, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, San Diego, California.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and assignment as deputy commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Sklenka is currently serving as the J-5, director for strategic planning and policy, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Oahu, Hawaii.