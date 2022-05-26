Austin calls Japan minister of defense

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Thursday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a secure call with Japan Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo to share asse-ssments on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) recent ballistic missile launches, as well as consult on response measures. Secr-etary Austin confirmed the unshakeable U.S. commitment to the defense of Ja-pan, and both the Minister and Secretary reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan Allia-nce is prepared to respond to any Democratic People’s Republic of Korea aggression.

The two leaders underscored that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launches are a threat to regional and global security, and committed to work together bilaterally and trilaterally with the Republic of Korea to address the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s provocative actions.

Austin and Minister Kishi concurred on the need to continue discussions on response options and work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

