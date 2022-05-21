Austin calls Ukraine’s Defence Minister

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrain-ian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine’s military requirements in advance of the May 23 U.S.-hosted Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

The Contact Group meeting will include over 40 countries who support efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine. Secretary Austin also highlighted the President’s May 19 authorization of an additional $100 million in security assistance to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with artillery, counter-artillery radars, military transport vehicles, field equipment, and spare parts.

