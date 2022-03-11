Austin discusses Ukraine situation with Bulgarian Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III had an introductory call with Bulgarian Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov.

Both leaders affirmed the growing bilateral strategic partnership, exchanged views on Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated war against Ukraine, reviewed international efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people, and discussed Bulgaria’s plans to form a Bulgarian-led multinational battlegroup on its soil.

Secretary Austin and Minister Zakov also discussed ways to advance Bulgaria’s defense modernization efforts, including delivery of Bulgaria’s F-16s, and supporting the ongoing transformation of Bulgaria’s land forces.