Austin: Drills in Black Sea a key component of containment strategy

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The exercises of the Romanian, US, Turkish and Ukrainian navies in the Black Sea are a key component of an integrated containment strategy. This opinion was expressed on Saturday by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Twitter .

“I often talk about the concept of ‘integrated deterrence’ as a way to deter future military threats. One of the key components of a truly integrated deterrence strategy is close cooperation with allies and partners around the world through joint ground, air and sea exercises,” the Pentagon chief said. He attached to his message the material of the press service of the US Navy about the exercises that took place in the Black Sea.