Austin fight against extremism

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memorandum announcing the Immediate Actions to Counter Extremism in the Department and the Establishment of a dedicated unit namely Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG).

The memorandum asked to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (Personnel & Readiness) and the Office of the General Counsel (OGC) to review and update related laws in Department of Defense documents No. DODI 1325.06 to more specifically define what constitutes extremist behavior. Furthermore, the Department of Defense has been asked to prepare comprehensive strategy that include training on potential targeting of service members by extremist groups and work with other federal department and agencies to create a mechanism by which veterans have the opportunity to report any potential contact with an extremist group if they want to do so. As per Reports, the CEWG will work to strengthen Insider Threat Programs and the Direct Awareness Campaign while reporting concerning behaviors for both military and civilian personal.

Every years there are numerous incidents of extremism or domestic terrorism in the United States which are usually termed as shooting incidents. Each such incident has a background story of extremism, and mostly further link to right wing white extremists. During recent years particularly after victory of President Donald Trump, the extremist sentiments have been increased in American society. Some times, the term hate crime is used for such extremists behavior in which an individual displays his/ her anger against other countryman having different religion, ethnicity or any other difference.

As per Reports, besides usual shooting cases throughout the year, during last year from March 2020 to March 2021, about 3000 incidents of violence or hate crimes has been reported only against Asian Americans in the United States. Whereas, the incidents of extremism or violence against black Americans and other immigrants are mostly not reported by the victims. According to Police Department, the hate crimes has been increased many times during last 2-3 years. US Secretary of Defense has taken up a serious issue, to safe guard his department from an emerging threat, which could not only hamper the efficiency of the fighting force but can result into grave damage to the United States.