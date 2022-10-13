Austin hails breakthrough on Israel-Lebanon Maritime boundary

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: I am pleased that the Governments of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to establish a permanent maritime boundary between their two countries. Prosperity and security go hand-in-hand and this deal will deliver important benefits to the Lebanese and Israeli people for years to come.

Now, it is critical that all parties quickly finalize the agreement and uphold their commitments to work toward implementation. And, I thank the leaders of Israel and Lebanon, and particularly Israeli Defense Minister Gantz, for their willingness to negotiate in the best interests of their people.

I congratulate everyone involved in achieving this important breakthrough and commend their commitment to preserving peace.