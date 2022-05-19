Austin meets Israeli Defense Minister

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Thursday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Mini-ster Benjamin “Benny” Gantz. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge.

The two leaders discussed the Administration’s commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and addressing Iran’s destabilizing actions throughout the region.

Austin also emphasized the Department’s focus on working closely with Allies and partners to help Ukraine defend itself in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjust aggression.

Austin commended Mi-nister Gantz on Israel’s de-epening relationships with countries across the region and the increasing opportunities for military-to-military cooperation enabled by Israel’s transition into the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

Both parties agreed on the need to address the recent increase in terror attacks in Israel. Austin also underscored the importance of de-escalating tensions and protecting civilians in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Austin reiterated the Administration’s support for a two-state solution that provides dignity and security for Israelis and Pales-tinians alike.

