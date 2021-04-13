Austin: President’s nominations will help to sweep challenges facing armed forces

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has said that defending our nation from enemies foreign and domestic requires a deeply experienced and capable team grounded in a commitment to our nation’s ideals and a keen understanding of the sweeping challenges facing our armed forces.

The President’s nominations today will help us build that team. Christine Wormuth, Gil Cisneros, and Susanna Blume represent decades of combined expertise in national security, and are well positioned to take on the crises we face in the current moment and prepare ourselves for the threats of tomorrow.

I urge the Senate to confirm them soon, so that they can take up this critical work. And if confirmed, I look forward to working with them to uphold our responsibility in defending our nation’s interests and safeguarding the American people.”

“Christine is a true patriot with a dedicated career in service to America and our nation’s security. As the former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Christine advanced the department’s counter-ISIS campaign and the rebalance to Asia, and her deep expertise will be critical in addressing and deterring today’s global threats, including the pacing challenge from China and nation-state threats emanating from Russia, Iran, and North Korea. I have no doubt that, if confirmed, she will lead our soldiers and represent their families with honor and integrity as the Secretary of the Army.”