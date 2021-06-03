Austin, Saudi’s MBS discuss regional security

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Wednesday spoke by phone with Saudi Minister of Defense His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to emphasize the U.S. commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people.

They discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen. Secretary Austin thanked the Crown Prince for working closely and constructively with U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking to end the war in Yemen.

Secretary Austin noted Saudi Arabia’s recent successes in defeating Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and discussed ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defenses. Saudi Arabia is an important pillar in the regional security architecture and the U.S. remains committed to its self-defense.