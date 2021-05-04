Austin to attend IISS Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is looking forward to attending the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 4-5. This will be the Secretary’s first trip to Southeast Asia.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue brings together defense ministers, chiefs of defense, and other high-ranking government officials from approximately 30 countries to discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific.

The Secretary will deliver on-the-record remarks on “Advancing the United States’ Indo-Pacific Strat-egy,” and hold bilateral and multilateral engagements with regional counterparts on the margins of the event.