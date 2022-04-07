Austin: US is taking measures to avoid nuclear rivalry with Russia

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The United States is taking steps to avoid possible nuclear competition w-ith Russia. Secretary of De-fense Lloyd Austin annou-nced this on Thursday.

At a hearing before the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, he was asked about the reasons for the Pentagon’s decisions n-ot to escalate with Moscow, such as the cancellation of a previously delayed test launch of the Minuteman III ICBM and the refusal to supply Ukraine with certain types of weapons.

“I want to point out that one of my main responsibilities, my job is to prevent escalation and ensure that we do not find ourselves in a situation of nuclear competition [with Russia], if it can be avoided. There is nothing like that about Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin what would we be afraid of. And you see evidence that we quickly deployed military forces in Europe and on the eastern flank [NATO], which we did and continue to do to help Ukraine. Not a military issue, but the sanctions that we have imposed against Putin will have a significant impact on his economy for years to come,” the minister said.

Earlier, Austin said that the cancellation of the test launch of the rocket would not interfere with the development of the program itself.

Austin also confirmed that the Pentagon is providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) with intelligence data to conduct combat operations in the Donbass, including on territories controlled by the authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) before the start of the Russian special military operations February 24th.

Austin was asked whether Washington is dissuading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from offensive actions aimed at capturing areas of Crimea, as well as Donbass, which were controlled by the authorities of the DPR and LPR until February 24. “No, [we do not dissuade],” the head of the Pentagon replied.

He was asked to clarify whether the United States provides the Ukrainian side with intelligence for such offensive actions. “We provide them with intelligence for conducting operations in the Donbass, that’s right,” the defense minister said. He answered in the affirmative to a clarifying question, whether he meant the territories that were controlled by the authorities of the DPR and LPR as of February 24.

The Minister acknowledged that so far the official instructions for the US military did not explain exactly what kind of intelligence data could be provided to Ukraine. “The current instructions were not clear in this regard. So we will make sure that they are clear,” Austin promised lawmakers. “We will make sure that this is clearly stated in the updated instructions that will be distributed today,” he added.

