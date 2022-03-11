Austin’s call with Romanian Minister of National Defence Vasile Dîncu

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called Romanian Minister of National Defence Vasile Dîncu to continue coordinating our Allied response to Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated invasion of Ukraine.

Both leaders deeply appreciated the bravery of the Ukrainian people, reflected on the unwavering unity among NATO Allies, and commended the broad commitment to provide humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine.

Secretary Austin also commended Romania’s intent to host a humanitarian assistance logistics hub and discussed the planned French-led multinational battle group in Romania.