Australia arrive for first Pakistan tour in 24 years with security tight

ISLAMABAD (APP): Australia flew into Pakistan Sunday for their first cricket tour in nearly a quarter of a century — and into a high-security bubble that will envelop them throughout their six-week stay.

Senior batsman Steve Smith posted a picture on Twitter of the 35-strong Australia tour party inside their charter flight’s cabin after it touched down in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad.

They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning the three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals. Having been forced to play their home games abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates — Pakistan appeared to have reassured international cricket authorities last year with both New Zealand and England scheduled to tour.

But the Black Caps hastily departed in September just minutes before their first match was due to start, citing security fears, and England postponed tours by both their men’s and women’s teams soon after. The decisions incensed Pakistan cricket authorities, who felt they had done everything possible to ensure safety and security.

They say they are again leaving nothing to chance, with nearly 4,000 police and military personnel guarding the team hotel in Islamabad and the cricket stadium in the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was reassured by the high-level security, the sort normally reserved for visiting heads of state. “It’s comforting,” said Cummins after being whisked to the team’s Islamabad hotel in a heavily-guarded convoy. “We are really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals. “Absolutely feel incredibly safe. Lots of security, straight off the plane and straight to the hotel.”

ISLAMABAD (APP): Australian Test Skipper Patrick Cummins was brimming with joy on the way the Kangaroos were so well looked at after their arrival here, saying we feel really safe in Pakistan which was an incredible cricket playing nation.

“We are great to be here and we are really comfortable. We feel incredible safe as we are really well being looked at. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have lots of security and we are lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals and we can just concentrate on cricket,” he said in a presser after his team’s arrival here.

Patrick Cummins said the Australian team played throughout the summer in the Ashes back home in Australia. “Now the challenge is to try to continue that form. Pakistan is an incredible cricket playing nation and the Pakistan Super League is been very successful. Pakistan came to play in Australia and hopefully we can return the favour,” he said. He said the thing makes him more excited was the fans. “When we have come to play in the subcontinent the fans are so passionate and it the first test match (Pak-Australia) here in 24 years. So we hope the fans can enjoy,” he said and added the thing we love about Pakistan team was young guys coming forward and shining.

To a question, he said we would go out to the ground and will have a look to see what we want to pick for best 11, two spinners or three quicks. “Steve Smith (vice-captain) has played a lot in the subcontinent so I’ll be laying on him about the field placements, spin bowling etc. It is (Test match) 90 overs a day so we will look one day at a time,” he said. Cummins said the team’s schedule was really packed. “We are playing 15 days test cricket in the space of 28 days and then three ODIs,” he said and added that Usman Khawaja and Fawad Ahmed had roots in Pakistan.

The Australian men’s cricket team has arrived in Pakistan for the all-format series, scheduled to kick off from Rawalpindi from March 4.

The Australian team would be able to train from Monday. The Kangaroos were touring Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. The last time they played here was back in 1998.

Pakistan and Australia would play three Tests and as many ODIs and a T20 from March 4 to April 5. Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi would stage the Test series opener, three ODIs and a T20 while Karachi and Lahore will host one Test each.