Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in rain-hit T20I

BRISBANE (Agencies): Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the rain-hit seven-over opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan managed 63-9 in the allotted overs after Australia raced to 93-4 off the 42 balls they faced.

Earlier, bad weather delayed the start of play before Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. After Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf removed the Australia opening batters for single digits, Glenn Maxwell hit five fours and three sixes in his breezy 19-ball 43.

Marcus Stoinis struck an unbeaten 21 off seven balls including two fours and one six to propel Australia to a formidable total. Mohammad Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets in his solitary over.

In turn, Pakistan were reduced to 24-6 in 3.2 overs before Abbas top scored with 20 not out off 10 balls hitting two fours and one six. Haseebullah (12, 8b, 1×4, 1×6) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (11, 6b, 1×6) were the other batters to enter double figures for Pakistan.

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each while Adam Zampa returned figures of 2-9.

The second T20I match of the series will be played in Sydney on 16 November.

Scores in brief:

Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs at the Gabba, Brisbane

Australia 93-4, 7 overs (Glenn Maxwell 43, Marcus Stoinis 21 not out; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 2-9)

Pakistan 64-9, 7 overs (Mohammad Abbas Afridi 20 not out; Nathan Ellis 3-9, Xavier Bartlett 3-13, Adama Zampa 2-11)

Player of the match – Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Remaining matches:

16 Nov – 2nd T20I vs Australia; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (7pm local time start)

18 Nov – 3rd T20I vs Australia; Bellerive Oval, Hobart (7pm local time start)