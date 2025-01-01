Australia cancels international ice hockey tournament, media says over Israel safety threat

SYDNEY (Reuters) : Australia’s ice hockey federation said on Tuesday it had cancelled a planned international qualifying tournament due to safety concerns, with local media reporting the decision was linked to the participation of the Israeli national team.

Multiple local media outlets cited an internal email from Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) saying it could not hold the tournament due to safety and security concerns over Israel’s attendance.

IHA said in a statement it had decided to cancel the event, due to take place in Melbourne in April, after consultation with local police and the participating venues.

The statement did not mention Israel, with the body saying it could not comment on “global issues outside the sport”.

“The decision was primarily made to ensure the safety and security of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other participants,” the statement said.

“IHA does not shy away from making this decision with safety at the forefront.”

The IIHF did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The cancellation follows a spate of antisemitic attacks in recent months, including graffiti daubed on a car in Sydney on Monday.

Last month Australia launched an antisemitism task force following an arson attack at a synagogue in Melbourne which police said was probably terrorism.

Australia has seen an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023 and Israel launched its war on Gaza. Some Jewish organisations have said the government has not taken sufficient action in response.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday the cancellation of the tournament was “unfortunate”, but that the government had taken sufficient action to protect Jewish people in Australia.

“This is a decision made by Ice Hockey Australia,” he said in an interview on Channel Nine.

“We’re addressing in every single way possible these issues because we understand that (antisemitism) is very hurtful for the Jewish community.”