SYDNEY (AFP): Australia’s government said Tuesday it is expelling Iran’s ambassador, accusing the country of being behind antisemitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.
Australia has given the Iranian ambassador and three other officials seven days to leave the country — the first such expulsion of an ambassador since World War II, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference.
Australia expels Iran ambassador over antisemitic attacks
