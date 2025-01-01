Australia fight back as 14 wickets fall in World Test final

LONDON (Agencies): Australia’s bowlers fought back after they were bowled out for a modest total by South Africa as 14 wickets fell on an engrossing first day of the World Test Championship final.

Proteas quick bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed five of them after he helped skittle Australia for 212 shortly after the tea interval.

Steve Smith and Beau Webster, who made 66 and 72 respectively, had rescued Australia from a parlous 67-4 with a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket.

But Australia’s last five wickets went down for a paltry 18 runs as Rabada spearheaded South Africa’s pace attack with discipline and skill. The fast bowler had come into the match with something of a cloud hanging over him having recently served a short ban for recreational drug use.

However, his haul here moved him past the legendary Allan Donald and up to fourth on South Africa’s all-time Test wicket-takers list. Left the best part of the evening session to bat, and with Lord’s bathed in sunshine, the South Africans wilted in the face of an Aussie barrage.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc charged in to remove openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton cheaply. Markram departed for a duck, undone by an inswinging yorker, while Rickelton tentatively edged to Usman Khawaja in the slips. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then bowled Wiaan Mulder through the gate before Josh Hazlewood snuck one past the defence of Tristan Stubbs.

Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham will resume on day two, unbeaten on three and eight respectively.

Rabada leads the way for Proteas

Under leaden skies in St John’s Wood, South Africa exploited favourable bowling conditions after Bavuma had won the toss.

Their early penetration owed much to Rabada, who teased and tormented the left-handed Khawaja outside his off stump during a intriguing opening passage.

After 20 deliveries – 19 from Rabada – Khawaja was squared up by a rasping ball which angled in at him on a fourth-stump line. The Aussie opener had little choice but to play, and was snared by a sharp catch by Bedingham at first slip.

Rabada had a second wicket three deliveries later when Cameron Green strayed across the line and, slightly off balance, attempted to work a full-ish ball into the leg side. Instead, it took a thick edge and flew to Aiden Markram in the cordon.

Rabada punched the air in triumph. Australia are the favourites here, but this was a baring of teeth – the Proteas are not going to roll over and have their tummies tickled. Who would open with Khawaja has been a source of national debate Down Under. Nathan McSweeney, Travis Head, Sam Konstas and Smith have all been through the revolving door and it was Marnus Labuschagne thrust into the breach here.

After a rather fortuitous 56-ball 17 he was removed by Marco Jansen, who drew a think thin edge from Labuschagne into the gloves of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

The imposing 6ft 8in Jansen’s dismissal of Head owed a little more to fortune after the left-handed Aussie was strangled down the leg side with Verreynne taking the catch.