“Australia gives Ukraine equipment that others did not want to take”

Denis Telmanov,Dmitry Mayorov

Australia has sent 20 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canberra Vasily Miroshnichenko said. Western military experts criticize this car and remind that Australia was unable to sell the Bushmaster to other countries. What is wrong with the Australian armored car and whether it will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine – in the material of Gazeta.Ru.

Bushmaster was developed in Australia in 1998 as an armored vehicle for transporting troops and infantry. Tests of a two-axle truck took place for five years and proved the ability of the vehicle to withstand a mine explosion with a capacity of up to 9 kg of TNT. The soldiers inside were protected by an armored capsule with a V-shaped bottom, dispersing the blast wave and minimizing injury.

The armor plates that cover the body of the vehicle, as well as the armored windows of the driver’s cab, are able to withstand 7.62 mm caliber bullets. Based on the main model, a medical vehicle and a mobile command post were created. Australian cars are right-hand drive, which means that the Ukrainian military will have to re-register in order to drive them correctly.

The deliveries were the Australian government’s response to an appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke via video link to the Australian Parliament on March 31 and asked for help in the form of weapons and equipment.

It is noteworthy that in the Western press this car was skeptical. In particular, she was criticized by the well-known British military expert, former British Army Colonel David Guthrie.

“The meaning of creating this machine is not entirely clear. In fact, it performs the functions of an ordinary military SUV. This is a Hammer, but the car is much heavier and more expensive. This severity is not justified in any way, since it only protects against small arms. This is not an armored car, but a joke of the Australian Ministry of Defense. Australia tried to sell them, but only countries like Fiji and Jamaica bought the car. A few pieces of equipment were sold, Guthrie wrote in an article for Military Watch Magazine in October 2020. Sergei Belousov.

A member of the Collegium of Military Experts, agrees with this position. “In fact, Australia gave Ukraine equipment that others did not want to take. This machine, which is convenient to patrol the Australian desert. This is where the functionality ends for the most part. On rough terrain, it will no longer be good due to gravity. By the way, the Australians handed over some of these armored cars from the military to firefighters,” Belousov told Gazeta.Ru.

Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Mis-sile and Artillery Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, in turn, noted that the value of Australian equipment in battles in Ukraine is “extremely small.”

“This is a patrol car. Wheel formula 4×4, two-axle. Its value on the battlefield is extremely limited if it breaks through even with a heavy machine gun, not to mention an automatic cannon, ”Sivkov said in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

Military expert, retired colonel Mikhail Timosh-enko said that the Bushm-aster can be easily destroy-ed with one unaimed tank shot. “If you “break” it, e-ven nearby, with a 122-mm caliber, then a fragment pi-erces the armor. You don’t even need to hit for sure,” Tymoshenko explained.

Alexei Leonkov, editor of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, called the Bushmaster an Australian Typhoon, comparing it to the Russian armored car manufactured by KamAZ.

“In fact, this is the Australian Typhoon. This is an armored personnel carrier that is designed to transport personnel in a combat zone. But he will not enter into direct clashes, because he will not be able to withstand the impact of a projectile from a tank or a 30-mm armor-piercing projectile, ”Leonkov noted.

According to the expert, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use Bushmasters to transport sabotage groups armed with mortars, grenade launchers and man-portable air defense systems.

“They can be used as an armored car that can transport sabotage groups that are armed with a mortar – that is, use the tactics of “wandering mortars”. He can take such ammunition for himself and perform such combat missions. This is not a main battle tank or an infantry fighting vehicle. It’s just a lightly armored vehicle.” – explained the expert.