Australia, New Zealand back Palestinian statehood in UN vote

ADELAIDE (AA) : Australia and New Zealand joined other countries in backing Palestinian statehood in a high-profile UN vote on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Adelaide on Saturday, Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the vote was about awarding “modest additional rights to participate in United Nations forums,” and that Australia would only recognize Palestine “when we think the time is right.”

“Much of our region and many of our partners also voted yes, including our ally New Zealand, our special and strategic partner Japan, our comprehensive strategic partners Indonesia, Singapore and the Republic of Korea,” she said.

“This resolution that we have supported is about long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. And I truly believe that the only path to securing peace and security for Israel is with the establishment of two states,” the minister added.

She argued that Australia no longer believed recognition “can only come at the end of a peace process,” but “could occur as part of a peace process.”

Asked about the next step in the UN process, Wong said “what we want to see is obviously a cease-fire negotiated … an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and the commencement of a peace process.”

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country’s vote “first and foremost reflects the frustration felt by the international community at the endless cycle of violence that continues to beset the region.”

“We have consistently said that Israel and a future Palestinian state living peacefully side-by-side is the only durable and just solution. That can only be achieved by the parties ending this conflict and returning to the negotiating table.”

He stressed for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives.

“… permanent ceasefire, release of hostages, and relieving the humanitarian crisis. The catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza can only be solved by the parties around a negotiating table, not by military action in Rafah and we call for an immediate de-escalation,” Peters said in a statement.

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine’s UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by with 143 member states voting in favor. The US was among nine countries to oppose it, while 25 others abstained.

Palestine applied for full membership in the UN in 2011 but did not receive the necessary support from the Security Council under a US veto. It, however, in 2012 obtained “permanent observer status.”