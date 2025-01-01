Australia on brink of World Cup after dramatic late winner

PERTH (AFP): Australia moved to the brink of the World Cup after beating already qualified Japan 1-0 in Perth on Thursday thanks to Aziz Behich’s 90th-minute winner.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 57,226 at Optus Stadium, the Socceroos were outplayed for long periods by an experimental Japan side.

But then substitute Riley McGree cut the ball back to defender Behich, who rifled a bullet into the corner for his first international goal in 13 years and trigger scenes of jubilation.

After beating Japan for the first time since 2009, Australia are on the cusp of next year’s World Cup in North America.

“We know there’s room to grow and room to improve, but we’ve done something special tonight,” coach Tony Popovic said.

Before the game the Socceroos had a three-point lead and a significantly better goal difference over Saudi Arabia with two matches left.

The win does not totally guarantee Australia’s passage, with Saudi Arabia at Bahrain later on Thursday.

Australia then face the Saudis in Jeddah on June 10 in their final Group C match in the battle for second behind Japan.

Teams that finish in the top two of the six-team group guarantee their automatic spot at the World Cup.

After what had been a lacklustre performance for much of the game, Australia’s last-gasp victory continued their turnaround since Popovic arrived in September.

“We’ve all played a part in getting us to this point,” he said.

“We want to go to Saudi Arabia and really finish the job off.”

After becoming the first team to punch their ticket to the World Cup, Japan coach Hajjime

Moriyasu used the trip to Australia as an opportunity to experiment.

“I wanted to see what they (the inexperienced players) could do against a strong opponent in very difficult circumstances,” Moriyasu said.

“We have to improve and expand our squad.”

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo started on the bench as Japan fielded three debutants in the starting line-up.

Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada, playing his 41st international, was considerably their most experienced starter.

Japan completely dominated the first half with 21-year-old midfielder Kota Tawaratsumida impressing on his debut.

It was only a matter of time before Japan had a clear-cut chance, with Yuito Suzuki having an attempt from long range on the half-hour mark.

Japan continued to attack with debutant Yu Hirakawa firing just wide of the left post after beating outstretched goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The break arrived at a good time for Australia.

After being brought on in the 64th minute, Kubo curled past the right post, before Behich stepped up late with his priceless goal.