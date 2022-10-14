Australia provides $5m in humanitarian assistance for Pak flood victims: Hawkins

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, has said that the Australian government provided $5 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan adversely affected by the devastation caused by recent flooding.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Neil Hawkins said that Australia would continue to assist Pakistan in overcoming the enormous challenge of recent floods, adding that the water, now covering over one-third of the country, is expected to take months to subside. He said that the flood impacted crops, food security and livelihoods. The High Commissioner also lauded Pakistani authorities engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected parts of the country.

To a question, he said the climate change issue is affecting Pakistan and Australia, to which both countries have to cooperate. He underscored that both sides must know how to protect people and other resources. He informed Australia that the issue had been a big challenge, so all relevant ministries collectively made a comprehensive policy for the future.

Answering a query on trade cooperation, Neil Hawkins called the Pakistani market and business people have great potential and are vibrant. He said the private sector of Pakistan is enthusiastic and Australia welcomes Pakistani traders and business people to play their role in enhancing bilateral trade.

The High Commissioner explained the educational cooperation and said that more than 14000 Pakistani students were studying in Australia. “My message to those seeking study visas is to prepare the documents well, double check, and avoid mistakes to get the visa. Australia approves 90 percent study visas for Pakistanis,” he added. Neil Hawkins encouraged the Pakistani students already studying in Australia to complete their graduation as four years stay for work is granted.

“Six years for those who complete masters and after six years stay, the student can apply for citizenship as well,” said the High Commissioner. Commenting about agricultural cooperation, the High Commissioner said that the Australian agriculture scientists also assisted farmers in Sindh regarding soil quality and under soil water availability. He noted that for the future growing population, Pakistan needs more fertile and Agri-land. He informed that Australian Agri scientists had made a device that detects water levels under the soil.

“The device has six senses/ electrodes to be penetrated the soil, and it indicates different colors which correspond to water level,” he added. The High Commissioner further added that Pakistan had great potential to attract foreign tourists as northern areas were beautiful where tourism can be helpful to improve the economy. (APP)