Australia says Covid-19 vaccine should be mandatory – latest updates

MELBOURNE: Australia should make any coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 25 million citizens bar medical exemptions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, wading into a heated ethical debate.

After reaching a deal for the country to manufacture a “promising” vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Morrison said getting the jab should be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”.

“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis,” he told radio station 3AW in Melbourne.

Anticipating a backlash from vocal anti-vaccine activists, Morrison said the stakes were too high to allow the disease to continue unchecked.

Turkey sends medical aid to Venezuela

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Caracas as his country delivered medical equipment to help crisis-stricken Venezuela deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey has been one of the key backers of President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic crisis in the once-prosperous OPEC nation, but has so far withstood an 18-month effort by the United States to oust him through sanctions on the country’s oil sector.

At least 34,802 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Venezuela with the country’s death toll from the disease at 288.

Mexico reports more than 5,500 new cases

Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,506 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 751 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 531,239 cases and 57,774 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Argentina’s cases exceed 300,000, deaths cross 6,000 deaths

Argentina confirmed 6,840 new cases of coronavirus and 172 new deaths, taking it simultaneously over the 300,000 case and 6,000 death threshold as the Latin nation battles a surge of contagions in recent weeks.

The country’s health ministry reported a total of 305,966 cases and 6,048 deaths.

Dr Luis Camera, a member of the Argentine government’s health advisory group, said while cases, intensive care admissions and hospital bed occupancy rates were not still climbing, they had settled at an unsustainable level.

The recent peaking of cases saw the government last week renew restrictions for Buenos Aires that had been relaxed in many parts of the nation.

US open scheduled to continue

US Open organisers say that the number of players willing to compete in the Grand Slam have exceeded their expectations despite several high-profile withdrawals over coronavirus fears.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty and world number two Simona Halep are among a list of stars opting to skip the event because of concerns about Covid-19.

But Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all still due to play when the tournament begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31.

Argentina hospital director blasts protests

The director of one of the largest public hospitals in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires criticises a large protest where thousands of demonstrators defied lockdown measures.

“It’s outrageous because the health professionals don’t deserve that the population makes this type of demonstrations,” Posadas Hospital Director Alberto Maceira said.

Maceira said most of the beds at the intensive care unit are occupied and hundreds of patients with respiratory ailments seek medical attention every day.

“Doctors and nurses are getting sick and dying to keep the system working,” said Maceira.

Demonstrators gathered in Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities on Monday to reject the management of President Alberto Fernandez.

Amid an increase of Covid-19 cases, President Fernandez announced an extension of the lockdown until at least the end of August.

Brazil sees increase in homelessness

Social activists in Sao Paulo say the coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in the number of homeless people in Brazil’s largest city.

The human rights and research group LabCidade estimates more than 2,000 families have lost their homes in Sao Paulo state since March, with another 1,000 facing the same risk in coming weeks.

Courtesy: TRTWorld