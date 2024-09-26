Australia tells thousands of its citizens to leave Lebanon

SYDNEY (Reuters) : Australia has urged an estimated 15,000 of its citizens living in Lebanon to leave, flagging a risk Beirut airport may close and the difficulty of evacuating large numbers if the situation worsens.

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, and Israel’s military chief said a ground assault was possible. Britain ismoving troops to Cyprus, joining two Royal Navy ships already there, to be in a position to help evacuate nationals trapped in Lebanon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government had made contingency plans that could include evacuations by water, but declined to give details.

“We’re looking at every option, but there’s obviously national security issues,” he said in a Sky News interview.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly there is a risk Beirut airport may close for an extended period, and Australians should leave now. Wong said she had met with her British counterpart and discussed the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Around 15,000 Australians live in Lebanon, according to Australia’s foreign ministry.

“Given the large numbers we are talking about, this situation will be difficult to resolve,” Albanese said in comments broadcast on ABC Television.

“We’ve been meeting on this through appropriate bodies over a period of time, including engaging with our friends and allies,” he added.

In 2006, Australia evacuated over 5000 of its citizens and another 1200 foreigners from Lebanese ports, with the cooperation of Syria, Jordan, Cyprus and Turkey, during a war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The 2006 consular operation was Australia’s largest ever evacuation, opens new tab, involving 17 ships, 22 Australian aircraft and over 470 buses.