Australia to end sexual harassment exemptions for politicians

SYDNEY (Axios): Poli-ticians and judges in Aus-tralia will no longer be ex-empt from rules barring w-orkplace sexual harassme-nt, Prime Minister Scott M-orrison announced Thurs-day.

Why it matters: Morrison has faced backlash for his government’s management of sexual abuse scandals.

The state of play: Currently, lawmakers, judges and public servants are exempt from complaints about gender discrimination at work due to a legal loophole, though they can still be prosecuted for sexual assault.

Employers will now be lawfully required to take a proactive approach in stopping gender discrimination.

Complainants will also be able to submit their complaint within a longer time window.

What he’s saying: The changes proposed Thursday are “about getting everyone on as much of a playing field as possible,” Morrison told reporters.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable,” Morrison added.

“It’s not only immoral and despicable and even criminal, but … it denies Australians, especially women, not just their personal security but their economic security by not being safe at work.”

The big picture: Australia has seen nationwide protests in recent months following rape allegations against public officials.

“Critics said the cases, and the government’s apparent initial reluctance to act, have highlighted a ‘toxic’ and sexist culture in Australia’s Parliament,” Reuters writes.