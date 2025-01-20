Australian broadcaster apologises to Djokovic

MELBOURNE (Agencies): An Australian broadcaster has apologised to Novak Djokovic for comments he made on TV that the 24-time Grand Slam champion considered “insulting and offensive”.

Channel Nine’s Tony Jones shouted “Novak, he’s overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out” towards Djokovic fans while live on air at the Australian Open on Friday.

As a result, Djokovic refused to do his usual on-court interview after Sunday’s fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka because of Channel Nine being official broadcasters of the tournament.

Speaking at a news conference afterwards, Djokovic said Jones had “made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me”.

The 37-year-old added that it “was a very awkward situation for me”.

Jones said on Channel Nine on Monday: “I’m disappointed it come to this because the comments were made on the news on the Friday night which I considered to be banter and humour – which is consistent with what I do.

“However, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia, via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

“I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them – 48 hours ago – for any disrespect which Novak felt I had caused. “As I stand here now I stand by that apology to Novak if he feels any disrespect, which he clearly does.

“The disrespect extends to the Serbian fans – over the years here there has been colour with them and passion and banter, and I thought that was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly that hasn’t been interpreted that way.

“I do feel I’ve let down the Serbian fans. I’m not just saying that to wriggle out of trouble. I genuinely feel for those fans.”

Djokovic, a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park, plays world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Channel Nine also apologised, saying “no harm was intended towards Novak or his fans”.

The Serbian Council of Australia has called for Jones to be sacked, saying his comments were “offensive, racist and only serve to incite further discrimination of Australian-Serbs”.

Jones said he particularly felt he had “overstepped the mark” with his “kick him out” comment – which he accepted could be interpreted as a reference to Djokovic’s 2022 deportation from Australia because of the country’s Covid-19 regulations. “That has angered Novak – I completely understand that,” said Jones.

“It has been an unfortunate situation and one of personal angst for Novak and personal angst for me as well. The priority now is to focus on the tennis. He has an amazing match and I hope he can focus on that.

“I can only again tell Novak what I told him 48 hours ago which is I do apologise if he feels I disrespected him.

“I agreed to meet him in person, they came back and yes, that hasn’t transpired yet but I hope it will happen in the next 24 hours.”

Tennis Australia said: “Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested and is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”