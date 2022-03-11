Australian opener Warner says Pakistanis are very loving people

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Australian opener David Warner on Thursday said that everything about Pakistan tour is positive and he feels privileged to play in Pakistan for the first time.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Thursday, he said that the wicket of Rawalpindi was dead and hoped that the wicket in Karachi would be such that the fans would get to watch good cricket. It seems to be more useful to win the toss and bat first.

“We will decide the final XI after seeing the wickets,” he said and added the important thing is that in the second test we will play according to our game plan. The people of Pakistan are very loving, he said. “I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances,” Warner said on Thursday. “It s something that s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd.”

The Australian opener also plans to attend the state funeral of his childhood idol Shane Warne later this month, but he says it will take time to get used to the legendary bowler s passing. Warne died following a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand last week, and his death has shaken the Australian team, who are currently touring Pakistan. “It still hasn t really sunk in,” said Warner ahead of the second Test starting in Karachi from Saturday. “When we first found out, we thought it was a joke.”

Warner said he will head home after the third Test, in Lahore starting March 25, as he was not part of the subsequent limited overs series. Warne s state funeral is scheduled for March 30, and Warner said: “I will be there, 100 per cent.” “It s definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. There will be lots of people paying their respects,” he said. “You just look at the tributes from around the world — he has touched millions and millions of people, and from different countries.”

Warner said he grew up idolising Warne. “As a kid, I had his poster up on the wall. I wanted to be like Shane.” Still, Warner has attracted fans of his own in Pakistan, where Australia are touring for the first time since 1998, having declined to visit previously on security grounds.

The nuggety opening batsman has amused the crowd by showing off his dance moves to music played between overs or accompanying the spectators in their chants. “We re entertainers as well,” said Warner. “If I m not playing in the middle where I m batting, I like to engage with the fans.”

Warner acknowledged the Australians wanted to win over the Pakistan fans after such a long absence. “I ve got nothing but great words to say about the place,” he said.