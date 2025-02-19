Australian PM condemns alleged attack on Muslim women

SYDENY (AFP): Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday condemned a “reprehensible” assault on two Muslim women at a shopping centre, rejecting criticism that Islamophia was treated less seriously than anti-Semitism.

The country’s Islamic community, joined by Test cricketer Usman Khawaja, have pointed to the February 13 incident in Melbourne as an example of the insufficient government response to threats against Muslims.

Asked if the government would have reacted more swiftly if the incident had been anti-Semitic, Albanese told journalists that an attack on anyone because of their faith was “reprehensible”.

“I take all attacks on people on the basis of their faith seriously, and they should all face the full force of the law.”

Albanese faced criticism earlier this week for not condemning the attack sooner.

Australian leaders have been vocal in condemning a series of anti-Semitic incidents over recent months in which vandals have torched a Sydney childcare centre, firebombed a Melbourne synagogue and scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti in Jewish neighbourhoods.

But on Monday, the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils said it was alarmed by a trend of attacks against Muslim people.

The response “remains grossly insufficient”, federation president Rateb Jneid said in a statement.

“When compared to the swift and significant attention given to less severe incidents affecting other communities, the disparity in response is not only apparent but also unacceptable.”

The country’s anti-Islamophobia envoy, Aftab Malik, called Tuesday for Australian leaders to condemn the attack and invest in making Muslims feel safe.

“All forms of hate need to stop,” he later told Australian broadcaster ABC.

Khawaja posted on social media Tuesday that such attacks on the Islamic community were being “swept under the rug”.

On Wednesday, however, he welcomed Albanese and the country’s opposition leader “speaking up” on the matter.

Victoria Police said Wednesday a female suspect would appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court over the alleged assault.

Two Muslim women — a 30-year-old and a 26-year-old — allegedly sustained non life-threatening injuries.