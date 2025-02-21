Australia’s Cummins targets IPL for return from injury

SYDNEY (AFP) : Australia captain Pat Cummins said Friday he is targeting the Indian Premier League to make his return from a niggling injury that sidelined him from the Champions Trophy.

The 31-year-old quick has been struggling with a long-standing left ankle issue that flared during the Test series win over India in December-January.

He missed the dominant two-Test victory in Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, where a Steve Smith-led Australia open their account against England on Saturday.

Cummins told cricket.com.au he aimed to honour his contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad when the IPL starts on March 22.

“The ankle is starting to come good,” he said. “It’s a funny one –- it’s not like a hamstring where you need six weeks (to recover).

“It’s one of those ones where it really just needs a bit (more) rest to settle down.

“So we just ran out of time for Pakistan.”

Cummins said the injury was not new or an issue that would affect him long term.

“It’s just one of those ones you’ve got to manage. A bit of a break now, hopefully it sets it up for the next year or so,” he said.

Following the IPL, Australia play the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s on June 11 before a three-Test tour of the West Indies that runs into July.

Cummins said the intensity of the IPL would be adequate preparation to resume red-ball cricket.

“Physically it’s quite a nice build-up for the World Test Championship final, and then the Test matches after that,” he said.

“That’s the aim at this stage -– start bowling over the next week or so, building up, and should be right for IPL.”